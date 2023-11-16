News
Germany's extensive police operation targets Hezbollah-linked Islamic Association
World News
2023-11-16 | 03:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany's extensive police operation targets Hezbollah-linked Islamic Association
The German police executed widespread search operations in seven regions of the country, targeting an Islamic association suspected of having ties to the Lebanese Hezbollah, as announced by the Ministry of Interior on Thursday.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated, "At a time when many Jews feel threatened, Germany will not tolerate Islamic propaganda or anti-Semitic and anti-Israel incitement."
She pointed out that the search operations targeted the “Islamic Center in Hamburg" and five affiliated groups.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Germany
Hezbollah
Hamburg
Police
Islam
Lebanon
