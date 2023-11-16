Germany's extensive police operation targets Hezbollah-linked Islamic Association

World News
2023-11-16 | 03:11
Germany&#39;s extensive police operation targets Hezbollah-linked Islamic Association
Germany's extensive police operation targets Hezbollah-linked Islamic Association

The German police executed widespread search operations in seven regions of the country, targeting an Islamic association suspected of having ties to the Lebanese Hezbollah, as announced by the Ministry of Interior on Thursday.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated, "At a time when many Jews feel threatened, Germany will not tolerate Islamic propaganda or anti-Semitic and anti-Israel incitement." 

She pointed out that the search operations targeted the “Islamic Center in Hamburg" and five affiliated groups.

AFP
 

UN right chief urges global probe into Israel-Hamas war violations
Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip
