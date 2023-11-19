News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The White House: No agreement between Israel and Hamas yet, 'we will continue serious efforts'
World News
2023-11-19 | 01:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The White House: No agreement between Israel and Hamas yet, 'we will continue serious efforts'
On Saturday, the White House denied information about a US-brokered agreement between Israel and the Hamas movement that would allow the release of dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day ceasefire.
In response to a report by The Washington Post on a preliminary agreement, the spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House, Adrienne Watson, stated on the X platform, “We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal.”
The US newspaper cited "informed sources" on Saturday, stating that Israel and Hamas reached a preliminary agreement through US mediation to release dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day cessation of hostilities.
The newspaper mentioned that the release of hostages could begin within days, leading to the first halt in the current conflict in Gaza if the detailed six-page agreement is adhered to.
According to the unnamed sources, all parties would cease hostilities for at least five days while some hostages are released in batches, with aerial monitoring to ensure the cessation of fighting.
However, the National Security Council at the White House swiftly responded on the X platform, denying any major breakthrough on Saturday evening.
Washington had previously confirmed that the ceasefire is linked to the release of hostages.
Brett McGurk, the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, acknowledged during the 19th edition of the "Manama Dialogue" organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies that the situation in Gaza is "horrifying" and "unbearable."
However, he added, "There will be a flow of humanitarian aid and fuel and a ceasefire upon the release of hostages."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
US
White House
Agreement
Israel
Hamas
Hostages
Gaza
Ceasefire
National Security Council
Next
Nightly drone attacks target Moscow and Kyiv without casualties reported
Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-14
We do not support reaching ceasefire in Gaza because it would benefit Hamas, but we do support humanitarian truces: The White House
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-14
We do not support reaching ceasefire in Gaza because it would benefit Hamas, but we do support humanitarian truces: The White House
0
Middle East News
2023-11-09
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-09
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
0
World News
2023-11-09
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-11-09
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:39
EU's Borell urges action on hostage release agreement and humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
World News
05:39
EU's Borell urges action on hostage release agreement and humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
0
World News
04:55
Nightly drone attacks target Moscow and Kyiv without casualties reported
World News
04:55
Nightly drone attacks target Moscow and Kyiv without casualties reported
0
World News
14:49
Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure
World News
14:49
Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure
0
World News
13:01
Thousands of people protest in UK to support Palestine
World News
13:01
Thousands of people protest in UK to support Palestine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Erdogan: Hamas fighters are a freedom group protecting their land
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Erdogan: Hamas fighters are a freedom group protecting their land
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Beirut Port blast case: Judicial Police obligated to deliver summons issued by Judge Bitar
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Beirut Port blast case: Judicial Police obligated to deliver summons issued by Judge Bitar
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein
0
Breaking Headlines
07:55
Dozens of dead and injured in Al-Fakhoura school massacre in Jabalia, north of Gaza
Breaking Headlines
07:55
Dozens of dead and injured in Al-Fakhoura school massacre in Jabalia, north of Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
2
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
3
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
4
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
5
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
7
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons
8
Lebanon News
02:51
Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment
Lebanon News
02:51
Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More