The White House: No agreement between Israel and Hamas yet, 'we will continue serious efforts'

On Saturday, the White House denied information about a US-brokered agreement between Israel and the Hamas movement that would allow the release of dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day ceasefire.



In response to a report by The Washington Post on a preliminary agreement, the spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House, Adrienne Watson, stated on the X platform, “We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal.”



The US newspaper cited "informed sources" on Saturday, stating that Israel and Hamas reached a preliminary agreement through US mediation to release dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day cessation of hostilities.



The newspaper mentioned that the release of hostages could begin within days, leading to the first halt in the current conflict in Gaza if the detailed six-page agreement is adhered to.



According to the unnamed sources, all parties would cease hostilities for at least five days while some hostages are released in batches, with aerial monitoring to ensure the cessation of fighting.



However, the National Security Council at the White House swiftly responded on the X platform, denying any major breakthrough on Saturday evening.



Washington had previously confirmed that the ceasefire is linked to the release of hostages.



Brett McGurk, the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, acknowledged during the 19th edition of the "Manama Dialogue" organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies that the situation in Gaza is "horrifying" and "unbearable."



However, he added, "There will be a flow of humanitarian aid and fuel and a ceasefire upon the release of hostages."



