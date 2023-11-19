Putin to participate in the G20 virtual summit on Wednesday

The official Russian television announced on Sunday that President Vladimir Putin will participate in the virtual summit of the G20 leaders on Wednesday.



The television program "Vesti" shared a post on social media, citing Putin's schedule for the upcoming week, stating, "Vladimir Putin will participate in the G20 virtual summit."



Putin did not attend the last two G20 meetings hosted by India in September and Indonesia last year. Instead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov represented him.



On Saturday, India announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair the virtual summit on Wednesday "to progress in defining results/action points since the New Delhi summit."



Putin has undertaken only a few trips outside of Russia since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.



The G20 comprises 19 of the world's largest economies, in addition to the European Union and the African Union.



The "Vesti" program did not provide details about the nature of Putin's participation in the summit.





AFP