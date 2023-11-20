Japanese government "strongly condemns" Houthi seizure of Red Sea ship

The Japanese government strongly condemned on Monday the seizure of a Japanese-operated ship in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels supported by Iran.



Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno stated, "Yesterday (Sunday), we received information that the Houthis seized control of the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader, operated by Nippon Yusen, as it was sailing south in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen."



He added, "The government strongly condemns such an act."





AFP