Japanese government "strongly condemns" Houthi seizure of Red Sea ship
World News
2023-11-20 | 04:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Japanese government "strongly condemns" Houthi seizure of Red Sea ship
The Japanese government strongly condemned on Monday the seizure of a Japanese-operated ship in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels supported by Iran.
Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno stated, "Yesterday (Sunday), we received information that the Houthis seized control of the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader, operated by Nippon Yusen, as it was sailing south in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen."
He added, "The government strongly condemns such an act."
AFP
World News
Japanese
Government
Condemn
Houthi
Seizure
Red Sea
Ship
US Defense Secretary in unannounced visit to Ukraine
Previous
