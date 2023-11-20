Death toll from Philippines earthquake rises to nine

2023-11-20 | 05:57
Death toll from Philippines earthquake rises to nine
Death toll from Philippines earthquake rises to nine

The death toll from the earthquake that struck the southern Philippines on Friday has risen to nine, according to the National Disaster Management Agency, which indicated on Monday that the number of victims may still rise.

World News

Philippines

Victims

Increase

Deaths

Earthquake

