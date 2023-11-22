News
Russia welcomes humanitarian ceasefire
World News
2023-11-22 | 01:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia welcomes humanitarian ceasefire
In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, expressed Russia's approval of the announced humanitarian ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Russian news agencies quoted Zakharova as saying, "Moscow welcomes the agreement between Israel and Hamas on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire," emphasizing that "this is what Russia has called for since the escalation of the war."
AFP
World News
Russia
Humanitarian
Ceasefire
Israel
Gaza
War
Next
Paris 'hopes' for the release of French hostages in ceasefire agreement
White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"
Previous
