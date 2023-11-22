Russia welcomes humanitarian ceasefire

2023-11-22 | 01:20
Russia welcomes humanitarian ceasefire
Russia welcomes humanitarian ceasefire

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, expressed Russia's approval of the announced humanitarian ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. 

Russian news agencies quoted Zakharova as saying, "Moscow welcomes the agreement between Israel and Hamas on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire," emphasizing that "this is what Russia has called for since the escalation of the war."


