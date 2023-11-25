Kyiv confirms downing 71 Russian drones in largest attack on the capital since invasion

World News
2023-11-25 | 02:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kyiv confirms downing 71 Russian drones in largest attack on the capital since invasion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kyiv confirms downing 71 Russian drones in largest attack on the capital since invasion

Ukraine announced on Saturday that it had downed 71 Russian drones overnight in what Kyiv authorities described as the largest attack of its kind on the capital since the invasion. 

The Ukrainian Air Force stated on social media that "the air force destroyed 71 drones of the Shahed 131/136 type, with the majority being destroyed in the Kyiv region." 

AFP   
 

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Drones

Kyiv

Attack

Invasion

Convicted police officer in George Floyd's death stabbed in prison
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack

LBCI
World News
2023-09-26

Ukraine Claims 26 Iranian-Made Drones Shot Down in Russian Attack

LBCI
World News
06:28

Russia attacks Avdiivka ‘from all directions,’ says Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2023-11-18

Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:37

Convicted police officer in George Floyd's death stabbed in prison

LBCI
World News
08:26

Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit

LBCI
World News
08:02

Brazil to propose wide fund to conserve forests at COP28 climate summit

LBCI
World News
06:28

Russia attacks Avdiivka ‘from all directions,’ says Kyiv

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip rises to 10,569

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Palestinian President condemns Gaza displacement in talks with US Secretary Blinken

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Al Jazeera: 12 hospitals and 32 health centers are out of service: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:40

Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:32

Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:24

Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Quiet in southern Lebanon since the beginning of Gaza’s truce

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More