First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK

World News
2023-11-27 | 12:07
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK

A first human infection of a mutated strain of swine flu has been identified in the United Kingdom, as announced by British health authorities on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency stated in a release that they "identified a confirmed and isolated human case of influenza virus A(H1N2)v," noting that it is a "precedent" in the United Kingdom.
 

