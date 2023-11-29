One fatality confirmed in the US military plane crash off Japan's coast

2023-11-29 | 05:50
One fatality confirmed in the US military plane crash off Japan&#39;s coast
One fatality confirmed in the US military plane crash off Japan's coast

At least one person's death has been confirmed in the crash of a US military plane, an Osprey, near Yakushima Island in southern Japan on Wednesday, according to the Japanese Coast Guard. 

The Coast Guard stated that the aircraft was carrying a crew of six, contradicting earlier reports of eight individuals on board. They noted that search operations for survivors are ongoing. 

