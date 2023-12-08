Blinken meets with the Qatari Prime Minister

The US State Department announced on Friday, that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed coordination between them regarding efforts to release hostages held by Hamas and the importance of preventing the widening of the conflict in Gaza.



The department said in a statement, "The minister expressed appreciation for Qatar's crucial efforts in securing the release of the hostages held by Hamas and the recent humanitarian truce in Gaza."



Reuters