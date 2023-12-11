France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank

World News
2023-12-11 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers&#39; violence in West Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said ahead of a European Union meeting on Monday that Paris is considering imposing its own sanctions on entities involved in acts of violence in illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. 

Colonna stated, "The situation in the West Bank is of concern to us, especially due to the highly violent acts committed by extremist settlers." 

In recent weeks, France has opened the door to discussions among European Union members regarding possible EU sanctions against Israeli settlers targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, but there has not been a consensus so far. 

Reuters 

World News

Middle East News

France

Catherine Colonna

European Union

Paris

Sanction

Israel

Settlements

West Bank

LBCI Next
Trump withdraws from testifying in his trial on financial fraud charges
Italy, France, and Germany call on European Union to impose sanctions on Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:40

Italy, France, and Germany call on European Union to impose sanctions on Hamas

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-08

Five Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli settlers' crimes in the West Bank, urges international action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

European countries call for a permanent truce to stop the ‘massacre’ in Gaza

LBCI
World News
08:25

EU expands the list of sanctions against Iran due to its support for Russia

LBCI
World News
07:17

Russia demands captives’ release in Gaza during talks with Hamas, other factions

LBCI
World News
06:30

Russian presidential elections to take place in the occupied Ukrainian territories

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Borderline Chaos: Israeli Dilemmas and Diplomatic Tensions in the North

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Security Council Diplomats visit Rafah border crossing with Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-10

Should Army Commander's term extension be Parliament's or Government's decision?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:04

Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:27

Lebanese designer Rami Kadi's 2024 vision: A sustainable fashion show unveiled in Dubai

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More