France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said ahead of a European Union meeting on Monday that Paris is considering imposing its own sanctions on entities involved in acts of violence in illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.



Colonna stated, "The situation in the West Bank is of concern to us, especially due to the highly violent acts committed by extremist settlers."



In recent weeks, France has opened the door to discussions among European Union members regarding possible EU sanctions against Israeli settlers targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, but there has not been a consensus so far.



Reuters