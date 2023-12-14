Kyiv says Russia attacked southern Ukraine with 42 explosive drones overnight

Ukraine announced on Thursday that its air defense systems had shot down dozens of Iranian-made drones launched by Russian forces, targeting the city of Odesa (south) in a new overnight attack by Moscow.



The Ukrainian Air Force said, "In total, 42 enemy drone attacks were recorded," adding that 41 of the Shahed drones, launched from territories controlled by Russia, including the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, were destroyed.



The falling debris caused damage to 11 buildings in Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper reported 11 injuries, including three children.



Moscow often launches attacks on facilities in Ukrainian ports, including Odesa, since withdrawing this summer from the grain agreement aimed at protecting grain exports through the Black Sea.



Army spokesperson Nataliya Gumenyuk said, "Facilities in the southern region's ports are one of the enemy's priorities."



AFP