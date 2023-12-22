News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Washington welcomes Japan's decision to send Patriot missiles to US
World News
2023-12-22 | 10:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Washington welcomes Japan's decision to send Patriot missiles to US
In a statement issued by the White House, Washington welcomed Tokyo's decision to transfer the Patriot missile defense systems to the United States. These systems, designed by the US, are intended for the "replenishment of supplies" for the United States, which has been depleted due to military aid to Ukraine.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that US President Joe Biden is "extremely grateful" to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, considering this decision as "contributing to the security of Japan... by ensuring the US military retains reliable capabilities for deterrence and response."
AFP
World News
Washington
Japan
Patriot
Missiles
United States
US
White House
Ukraine
War
Military
Joe Biden
Next
United Nations Security Council postpones once again vote on resolution regarding Gaza
US grants political asylum to widow of Saudi journalist Khashoggi
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-04
White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out
World News
2023-12-04
White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out
0
World News
2023-10-10
US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine
World News
2023-10-10
US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine
0
World News
06:22
US to sanction banks that help Russia's war in Ukraine
World News
06:22
US to sanction banks that help Russia's war in Ukraine
0
World News
2023-12-21
Russia: Military exercises by Japan, the US, and Australia pose potential security threat
World News
2023-12-21
Russia: Military exercises by Japan, the US, and Australia pose potential security threat
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:25
Turkish parliamentary committee to discuss Sweden's NATO bid on Tuesday
World News
10:25
Turkish parliamentary committee to discuss Sweden's NATO bid on Tuesday
0
World News
09:46
IEA working to cut renewable energy costs in developing world
World News
09:46
IEA working to cut renewable energy costs in developing world
0
World News
09:30
Two Syrians charged in Germany with war crimes
World News
09:30
Two Syrians charged in Germany with war crimes
0
World News
09:04
Israeli forum says US dual citizen taken hostage dies in Gaza
World News
09:04
Israeli forum says US dual citizen taken hostage dies in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
06:33
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
Lebanon Economy
06:33
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
0
World News
03:13
Mass drone attack hits several Kyiv districts
World News
03:13
Mass drone attack hits several Kyiv districts
0
Middle East News
2023-11-21
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
Middle East News
2023-11-21
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
0
Lebanon News
04:54
Casino du Liban rings in New Year: A 100 percent dollarization revelation by CEO Roland Khoury
Lebanon News
04:54
Casino du Liban rings in New Year: A 100 percent dollarization revelation by CEO Roland Khoury
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:46
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies
Lebanon News
07:46
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies
2
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
3
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli soldier killed, another 'severely' injured in Lebanon shelling
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli soldier killed, another 'severely' injured in Lebanon shelling
5
Variety and Tech
05:10
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Variety and Tech
05:10
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
6
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
06:33
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
Lebanon Economy
06:33
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
8
Lebanon News
04:22
Two incidents indicate Israel's intention to establish a buffer zone
Lebanon News
04:22
Two incidents indicate Israel's intention to establish a buffer zone
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More