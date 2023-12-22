In a statement issued by the White House, Washington welcomed Tokyo's decision to transfer the Patriot missile defense systems to the United States. These systems, designed by the US, are intended for the "replenishment of supplies" for the United States, which has been depleted due to military aid to Ukraine.



National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that US President Joe Biden is "extremely grateful" to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, considering this decision as "contributing to the security of Japan... by ensuring the US military retains reliable capabilities for deterrence and response."



AFP