Zelensky says Russia fired 110 missiles at Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Friday that Russia launched more than 100 missiles over Ukraine in the largest attack witnessed in recent months.



The onslaught has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 10 lives, with over 70 others sustaining injuries.



He expressed his grave concerns, in a post on X, stating, "Today, Russia used almost all types of weapons in its arsenal: Kinzhal missiles, S-300 missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. They deployed strategic bomber missiles, the X-101/X-505. In total, approximately 110 missiles were launched onto Ukrainian soil, with the majority being successfully intercepted."





AFP