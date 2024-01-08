UN expresses 'deep concern over the high toll' of killed journalists in Gaza

World News
2024-01-08 | 10:15
High views
LBCI
LBCI
UN expresses 'deep concern over the high toll' of killed journalists in Gaza
UN expresses 'deep concern over the high toll' of killed journalists in Gaza

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday expressed "serious concern" about the "high toll" of Palestinian journalists who were killed in the Gaza Strip after two journalists were killed on Sunday.

The Commissioner affirmed in a statement on X that the cases of "all journalists killed, including Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, in an attack attributed to the Israeli army, "must undergo a comprehensive and independent investigation to ensure strict compliance with international law, and violations must be prosecuted" judicially.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United Nations High Commissioner

Human Rights

Gaza

Israel

Journalists

Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh

Mustafa Thuraya

