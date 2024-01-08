UN expresses 'deep concern over the high toll' of killed journalists in Gaza

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday expressed "serious concern" about the "high toll" of Palestinian journalists who were killed in the Gaza Strip after two journalists were killed on Sunday.



The Commissioner affirmed in a statement on X that the cases of "all journalists killed, including Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, in an attack attributed to the Israeli army, "must undergo a comprehensive and independent investigation to ensure strict compliance with international law, and violations must be prosecuted" judicially.



AFP