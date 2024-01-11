A 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake shook northeastern Afghanistan on Thursday, with residents in Kabul and as far as Islamabad feeling the tremors.



The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, was centered in the Jurm region of the Badakhshan province, situated in the Hindu Kush mountain range.



As of now, there are no reports of damages or injuries.



The earthquake struck at around 14:00 local time (09:30 UTC), and residents in Kabul, approximately 300 kilometers away from Jurm, reported feeling the impact.



Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush region near the convergence point of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.







AFP