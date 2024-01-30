IMF Raises Global Growth Forecast for 2024

2024-01-30 | 08:24
IMF Raises Global Growth Forecast for 2024
IMF Raises Global Growth Forecast for 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday that it has raised its global growth forecast for 2024 to 3.1 percent, citing the "resilience" of major advanced and emerging economies around the world.

In the updated data from its annual report on the world economy published on Tuesday, the IMF pointed out that it expects growth of 3.1 percent this year, compared to an increase of 2.9 percent previously expected in a report released in October, with a notable reassessment of the United States, China, India, Russia, and Mexico.

Additionally, the IMF announced that it has lowered its inflation expectations for 2024 in the wealthiest countries due to the success of interest rate hike policies, but it has raised its expectations for other economies.
 
 
 
 
