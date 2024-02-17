Ukrainian forces shot three Russian warplanes, air force chief says

2024-02-17 | 07:32
Ukrainian forces shot three Russian warplanes, air force chief says
Ukrainian forces shot three Russian warplanes, air force chief says

Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter in the skies over eastern Ukraine on Saturday, the country's air force chief said.

"On the morning of February 17, 2024, in the eastern (sector), units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy aircraft at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter," Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Reuters was not able to verify the claim, which if true would represent a loss to Moscow of advanced warplanes worth in excess of $100 million in total.

Since receiving advanced Western air defence systems, Kyiv has been able to deploy these weapons to pose an increasing threat to Russian aviation in areas near the front lines as the two-year anniversary nears of Russia's invasion.

Reuters
 

