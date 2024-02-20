Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death

World News
2024-02-20 | 04:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russia after Navalny&#39;s death
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death

Ukraine's prime minister urged the European Union and Japan on Tuesday to impose fresh economic sanctions on Russia after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The comments came after EU nations, such as Germany, Lithuania, and Sweden, sought specific new penalties following Navalny's death in a remote penal colony in Russia, while US President Joe Biden also warned Moscow could face consequences.

"We ask to implement this sanction on economic issues, in economic spheres and political spheres on personalities," Denys Shmyhal told a press conference in Tokyo, where he met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss reconstruction in Ukraine.

Shmyhal added that Kyiv looked forward to winning the US Congress' backing of an aid package to provide military support for Ukraine forces faced with a lack of ammunition, especially long-range munitions, to help target Russian supply lines.

"We are fighting for democratic values for all the democratic world; this is an existential war of democracy against autocracy," he said.

On Sunday, Russia said it had taken control of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, its biggest gain since the fall of Bakhmut in May, coming almost two years to the day since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

That Russian success came as US lawmakers continued to wrangle over a military aid package for Kyiv.

Mike Johnson, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, has said his chamber will not rush to consider a $95.34-billion military aid package for Ukraine and Israel already passed by the Senate.

Japan's government has pledged financial aid of more than $10 billion to Ukraine so far but has not provided any military aid as it forbids the export of lethal weapons.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister

European Union

Japan

Economic

Sanctions

Russia

Death

Opposition

Leader

Alexei Navalny

LBCI Next
Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa
Hungary to decide Sweden's NATO membership bid on Feb. 26
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-17

Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow

LBCI
World News
2024-02-18

Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny

LBCI
World News
2024-02-15

Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21

Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa

LBCI
World News
04:25

Hungary to decide Sweden's NATO membership bid on Feb. 26

LBCI
World News
03:49

Sweden to give Ukraine $680 million military aid package

LBCI
World News
02:51

Russia detains dual US-Russian citizen for treason

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15

UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

South Africa asks ICJ to find Israeli occupation illegal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More