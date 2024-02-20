News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death
World News
2024-02-20 | 04:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death
Ukraine's prime minister urged the European Union and Japan on Tuesday to impose fresh economic sanctions on Russia after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The comments came after EU nations, such as Germany, Lithuania, and Sweden, sought specific new penalties following Navalny's death in a remote penal colony in Russia, while US President Joe Biden also warned Moscow could face consequences.
"We ask to implement this sanction on economic issues, in economic spheres and political spheres on personalities," Denys Shmyhal told a press conference in Tokyo, where he met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss reconstruction in Ukraine.
Shmyhal added that Kyiv looked forward to winning the US Congress' backing of an aid package to provide military support for Ukraine forces faced with a lack of ammunition, especially long-range munitions, to help target Russian supply lines.
"We are fighting for democratic values for all the democratic world; this is an existential war of democracy against autocracy," he said.
On Sunday, Russia said it had taken control of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, its biggest gain since the fall of Bakhmut in May, coming almost two years to the day since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.
That Russian success came as US lawmakers continued to wrangle over a military aid package for Kyiv.
Mike Johnson, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, has said his chamber will not rush to consider a $95.34-billion military aid package for Ukraine and Israel already passed by the Senate.
Japan's government has pledged financial aid of more than $10 billion to Ukraine so far but has not provided any military aid as it forbids the export of lethal weapons.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Prime Minister
European Union
Japan
Economic
Sanctions
Russia
Death
Opposition
Leader
Alexei Navalny
Next
Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa
Hungary to decide Sweden's NATO membership bid on Feb. 26
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-17
Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow
World News
2024-02-17
Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow
0
World News
2024-02-18
Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia
World News
2024-02-18
Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia
0
World News
2024-02-16
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
World News
2024-02-16
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
0
World News
2024-02-15
Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person
World News
2024-02-15
Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa
0
World News
04:25
Hungary to decide Sweden's NATO membership bid on Feb. 26
World News
04:25
Hungary to decide Sweden's NATO membership bid on Feb. 26
0
World News
03:49
Sweden to give Ukraine $680 million military aid package
World News
03:49
Sweden to give Ukraine $680 million military aid package
0
World News
02:51
Russia detains dual US-Russian citizen for treason
World News
02:51
Russia detains dual US-Russian citizen for treason
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15
UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15
UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March
0
Press Highlights
00:30
Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill
Press Highlights
00:30
Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
South Africa asks ICJ to find Israeli occupation illegal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
South Africa asks ICJ to find Israeli occupation illegal
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
2
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
4
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
5
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
6
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
7
Lebanon News
12:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More