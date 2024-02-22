News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
World News
2024-02-22 | 07:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
Russia has launched more than 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones at targets in Ukraine since its invasion two years ago, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Thursday.
Ukrainian air defenses have shot down 3,605 of the drones, he said in televised comments that gave an idea of the scale of Russia's aerial onslaught on Ukraine in two years of war since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.
Ihnat said small mobile teams of drone hunters were now bringing down most of the drones fired at Ukraine, including Iranian-made Shaheds, and their success rate was high.
In the latest overnight attack on Thursday, eight out of 10 Russian-launched drones were shot down over four Ukrainian regions, Ihnat said.
After two years of war, Moscow controls almost a fifth of Ukrainian territory including the Crimea peninsula it annexed in 2014 although the front lines have largely stagnated in the last 14 months.
Ukraine's defenses have been strengthened by deliveries of advanced air defense systems from Western allies, including US Patriots. Ihnat did not provide overall numbers for such assistance and Ukrainian officials have said repeatedly that they need more weapons from abroad to support the war effort.
The overall number of Ukrainian military casualties is also not made public in a war that has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands of people, destroyed cities, towns and villages, forced millions from their homes and placed hundreds of thousands more under occupation.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Missiles
Drones
War
Next
UK announces new sanctions on Russia
French Navy destroys two drones from Yemen at night in the Red Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:19
Report: 45,123 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine since the start of the war
World News
12:19
Report: 45,123 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine since the start of the war
0
World News
2024-02-21
Western officials claim that Russia lacks the ammunition production needed for the Ukraine war
World News
2024-02-21
Western officials claim that Russia lacks the ammunition production needed for the Ukraine war
0
World News
2024-02-18
Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia
World News
2024-02-18
Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia
0
World News
2024-02-15
Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person
World News
2024-02-15
Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:35
Putin's flight on nuclear-capable bomber sends signal to the West
World News
08:35
Putin's flight on nuclear-capable bomber sends signal to the West
0
World News
08:17
UK announces new sanctions on Russia
World News
08:17
UK announces new sanctions on Russia
0
Middle East News
07:34
French Navy destroys two drones from Yemen at night in the Red Sea
Middle East News
07:34
French Navy destroys two drones from Yemen at night in the Red Sea
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14
China asks ICJ to speak out on 'unlawful' Israeli occupation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14
China asks ICJ to speak out on 'unlawful' Israeli occupation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:05
Final farewell: Majdal Zoun community grieves as Israeli airstrikes claim lives of Amal Al-Dor and Khadija Salman
Lebanon News
07:05
Final farewell: Majdal Zoun community grieves as Israeli airstrikes claim lives of Amal Al-Dor and Khadija Salman
0
World News
08:35
Putin's flight on nuclear-capable bomber sends signal to the West
World News
08:35
Putin's flight on nuclear-capable bomber sends signal to the West
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
2
Press Highlights
00:28
US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions
Press Highlights
00:28
US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions
3
Lebanon News
14:24
US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon
Lebanon News
14:24
US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon
4
Lebanon News
04:41
Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns
Lebanon News
04:41
Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns
5
Lebanon News
15:01
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
Lebanon News
15:01
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
6
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
7
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations
8
Press Highlights
01:38
Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement
Press Highlights
01:38
Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More