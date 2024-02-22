Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war

World News
2024-02-22 | 07:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war

Russia has launched more than 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones at targets in Ukraine since its invasion two years ago, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Thursday.

Ukrainian air defenses have shot down 3,605 of the drones, he said in televised comments that gave an idea of the scale of Russia's aerial onslaught on Ukraine in two years of war since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Ihnat said small mobile teams of drone hunters were now bringing down most of the drones fired at Ukraine, including Iranian-made Shaheds, and their success rate was high.

In the latest overnight attack on Thursday, eight out of 10 Russian-launched drones were shot down over four Ukrainian regions, Ihnat said.

After two years of war, Moscow controls almost a fifth of Ukrainian territory including the Crimea peninsula it annexed in 2014 although the front lines have largely stagnated in the last 14 months.

Ukraine's defenses have been strengthened by deliveries of advanced air defense systems from Western allies, including US Patriots. Ihnat did not provide overall numbers for such assistance and Ukrainian officials have said repeatedly that they need more weapons from abroad to support the war effort.

The overall number of Ukrainian military casualties is also not made public in a war that has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands of people, destroyed cities, towns and villages, forced millions from their homes and placed hundreds of thousands more under occupation.



Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Missiles

Drones

War

LBCI Next
UK announces new sanctions on Russia
French Navy destroys two drones from Yemen at night in the Red Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:19

Report: 45,123 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine since the start of the war

LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

Western officials claim that Russia lacks the ammunition production needed for the Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2024-02-18

Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-02-15

Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:35

Putin's flight on nuclear-capable bomber sends signal to the West

LBCI
World News
08:17

UK announces new sanctions on Russia

LBCI
Middle East News
07:34

French Navy destroys two drones from Yemen at night in the Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14

China asks ICJ to speak out on 'unlawful' Israeli occupation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Final farewell: Majdal Zoun community grieves as Israeli airstrikes claim lives of Amal Al-Dor and Khadija Salman

LBCI
World News
08:35

Putin's flight on nuclear-capable bomber sends signal to the West

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01

Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More