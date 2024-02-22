Putin mocks Biden's "audacious" statements

World News
2024-02-22 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin mocks Biden&#39;s &quot;audacious&quot; statements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin mocks Biden's "audacious" statements

Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked his American counterpart Joe Biden's description of him as "crazy." 

He insulted him with foul language, considering it an appropriate response from Biden after Putin deemed him better for Russia than Donald Trump.

Putin told a journalist on Russian television that it was "audacity indeed." He added that Biden "won't tell me, well done, thank you, you helped me a lot.''

AFP

World News

Russia

US

Joe Biden

Vladimir Putin

Statements

LBCI Next
Spanish court convicts Brazil's Dani Alves to prison over sexual assault
Russia's Supreme Court upholds barring of anti-war presidential candidate, Boris Nadezhdin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Russia intends to summon Israeli ambassador due to 'unacceptable statements'

LBCI
World News
14:30

US to impose new sanctions on Iran due to its support for Russia (White House)

LBCI
World News
08:17

UK announces new sanctions on Russia

LBCI
World News
07:42

Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:45

White House confirms progress in talks for Gaza hostage release

LBCI
World News
14:30

US to impose new sanctions on Iran due to its support for Russia (White House)

LBCI
World News
13:52

Borrell: G20 consensus on two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Eyes on Paris negotiations: Push for progress in the prisoner exchange deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-01

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14

Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-02

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:53

LBCI's sources: Finance employees in all departments announce a general strike in protest against suspending their scheduled incentives

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More