News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN chief: Security Council 'perhaps fatally' undermined by Gaza, Ukraine deadlock
World News
2024-02-26 | 03:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN chief: Security Council 'perhaps fatally' undermined by Gaza, Ukraine deadlock
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday deplored how the UN Security Council had failed to respond adequately to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying the conflicts had "perhaps fatally" undermined its authority.
Speaking at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Guterres said the UN Security Council often found itself deadlocked and "unable to act on the most significant peace and security issues of our time."
"The Council's lack of unity on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and on Israel's military operations in Gaza following the horrific terror attacks by Hamas on 7 October, has severely – perhaps fatally – undermined its authority," he said.
"The Council needs serious reform to its composition and working methods."
The United States last week again vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Israel's offensive against Gaza.
It was the third US veto of a draft resolution since the start of the current fighting on 7 October.
An estimated 1.5 million Gazans are crammed in tents and other makeshift shelters in the town of Rafah on the border with Egypt, most of them having fled their homes further north to escape Israel's offensive.
Guterres, who described Rafah as the core of the humanitarian aid operation in the Palestinian enclave, said a full-scale Israeli assault there would have devastating consequences.
"An all-out Israeli offensive on the city would not only be terrifying for more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there; it would put the final nail in the coffin of our aid programs."
The flow of aid entering Gaza from Egypt has dwindled, and a collapse in security has made it increasingly difficult to distribute the food that does get through, according to UN data and officials.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Antonio Guterres
Security Council
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Ukraine
UN
Next
Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-21
Brazil at G20 meeting: UN Security Council 'paralysis' regarding Gaza and Ukraine is 'unacceptable'
World News
2024-02-21
Brazil at G20 meeting: UN Security Council 'paralysis' regarding Gaza and Ukraine is 'unacceptable'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Hamas war, blocking demand for immediate ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Hamas war, blocking demand for immediate ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-10
Israeli military says Hamas had command tunnel under UN Gaza headquarters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-10
Israeli military says Hamas had command tunnel under UN Gaza headquarters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:16
Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines
World News
05:16
Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines
0
World News
02:27
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
World News
02:27
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
0
World News
01:51
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
World News
01:51
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
0
World News
01:37
US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden
World News
01:37
US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-22
French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference
Press Highlights
2024-02-22
French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference
0
World News
02:27
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
World News
02:27
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
0
World News
01:51
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
World News
01:51
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
2
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
4
Lebanon News
05:44
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi warns of imminent collapse amid constitutional 'distortions,' presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
05:44
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi warns of imminent collapse amid constitutional 'distortions,' presidential vacuum
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
Netanyahu to CBS News: We're all working on a hostage deal, but we don't guarantee its success
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
Netanyahu to CBS News: We're all working on a hostage deal, but we don't guarantee its success
6
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
7
Press Highlights
01:04
Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations
Press Highlights
01:04
Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More