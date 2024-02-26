China's Commerce Minister raises 'solemn concerns' in talks with US Trade Representative

World News
2024-02-26 | 10:05
High views
China's Commerce Minister raises 'solemn concerns' in talks with US Trade Representative
China's Commerce Minister raises 'solemn concerns' in talks with US Trade Representative

China's commerce minister Wang Wentao expressed the country's "solemn concerns" over US tariffs and Taiwan-related issues in the economic and trade fields on Monday when meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Wang and Tai had "professional and in-depth" exchanges on bilateral economic and trade issues of mutual concern, among other topics, on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization meeting in Abu Dhabi, according to a Chinese commerce ministry statement.

Reuters

World News

China

United States

Commerce Minister

Trade Representative

