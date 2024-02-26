China's commerce minister Wang Wentao expressed the country's "solemn concerns" over US tariffs and Taiwan-related issues in the economic and trade fields on Monday when meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.



Wang and Tai had "professional and in-depth" exchanges on bilateral economic and trade issues of mutual concern, among other topics, on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization meeting in Abu Dhabi, according to a Chinese commerce ministry statement.



Reuters