Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday
World News
2024-02-28 | 05:28
Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday
Official media reported, citing Iranian Minister of Communications Issa Zarepour, that a Russian spacecraft will send an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday.
This comes when the United States is increasingly concerned about deepening security ties between Tehran and Moscow.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Iran
Launch
Satellite
Space
Next
German efforts: Hosting peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia
China's special envoy for Ukraine initiates diplomatic shuttle diplomacy
Previous
