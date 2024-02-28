Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday

2024-02-28 | 05:28
Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday
Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday

Official media reported, citing Iranian Minister of Communications Issa Zarepour, that a Russian spacecraft will send an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday.

This comes when the United States is increasingly concerned about deepening security ties between Tehran and Moscow.

Reuters

