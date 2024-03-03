News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Donald Trump wins Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho caucuses
World News
2024-03-03 | 05:11
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Donald Trump wins Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho caucuses
Donald Trump on Saturday easily won the Republican caucuses in Michigan, where the party has been riven by infighting that some Republicans fear could hurt his campaign in the key battleground state as he gears up for the general election in November.
The former US president also won the Missouri and Idaho Republican caucuses on Saturday, according to Edison Research.
In all three states Trump trounced Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination, moving him closer to becoming his party's White House standard-bearer and a likely general election rematch with President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
In Michigan, Trump beat Haley in all 13 districts taking part in the nominating caucuses, according to the state Republican Party.
Overall, Trump won with nearly 98 percent support: 1,575 votes to just 36 for Haley.
Pete Hoekstra, the Michigan Republican Party's chair, called it an "overwhelming, dominating victory.”
More than 1,600 party insiders participated in the presidential caucus in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids, where they were choosing delegates for Trump or former UN Ambassador Haley for the party's national nominating convention in July.
Haley is fast running out of time to alter the course of the Republican nominating race. Next up is Super Tuesday on March 5, the biggest day in the primaries, when 15 states and one territory will vote.
With victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands, South Carolina, and now Michigan, Missouri and Idaho under his belt, Trump is far and away the frontrunner in the race, with Haley hanging on thanks to support from donors keen for an alternative to the former president.
For this election cycle, Michigan Republicans devised a hybrid nominating system, split between a primary and a caucus.
Trump won the primary convincingly on Tuesday, securing 12 of 16 delegates up for grabs. He took all of Michigan's remaining 39 delegates at stake on Saturday.
At one of the 13 caucus meetings, the participants - knowing Trump would win easily - decided to save time by simply asking anyone who backed Haley to stand up. In a room of 185 voting delegates, 25-year-old Carter Houtman was the only person who rose to his feet.
"It was a little lonely," Houtman told Reuters in an interview afterward.
Houtman said he would likely vote for Trump in November's general election if he is the nominee but felt it was important to stand up for his beliefs on Saturday.
"I didn't like the way that Trump handled himself after the last election," Houtman said.
Dennis Milosch, 87, a Trump supporter, said the former president's dominating win on Saturday underscored how the party has been transformed from one aligned with big business to one focused on the working class.
"Wherever he goes, whatever he does, he pays attention to, responds to, the average person," Milosch said.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
Republican
Michigan
General Election
Missouri
Idaho
Next
Six militants killed in operation in Russia's Ingushetia region
Canada announces sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections
0
World News
2024-02-25
Donald Trump wins South Carolina, defeating Nikki Haley in home state
World News
2024-02-25
Donald Trump wins South Carolina, defeating Nikki Haley in home state
0
World News
2024-02-07
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
World News
2024-02-07
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
0
World News
2024-01-28
Trump reports feeling 'mentally sharp' after Republican rival Nikki Haley attacks his age
World News
2024-01-28
Trump reports feeling 'mentally sharp' after Republican rival Nikki Haley attacks his age
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:25
Pope Francis calls for the end of the Gaza conflict
World News
08:25
Pope Francis calls for the end of the Gaza conflict
0
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
0
World News
06:55
Yemen's Houthis declare they will continue sinking British ships
World News
06:55
Yemen's Houthis declare they will continue sinking British ships
0
World News
05:21
Six militants killed in operation in Russia's Ingushetia region
World News
05:21
Six militants killed in operation in Russia's Ingushetia region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
0
World News
2024-01-08
Japan earthquake toll rises to 161 dead and 103 missing
World News
2024-01-08
Japan earthquake toll rises to 161 dead and 103 missing
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
0
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:26
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
Middle East News
09:26
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
2
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
3
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
4
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede
7
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More