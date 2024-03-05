News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says Western ambassadors are meddling in its affairs
World News
2024-03-05 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Russia says Western ambassadors are meddling in its affairs
Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Western ambassadors in Moscow of meddling in Russia's internal affairs and said their behaviour raised questions about the point of such envoys.
The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and President Vladimir Putin has warned the West that it risks provoking a nuclear war if Western troops are sent to fight in Ukraine.
Russia was dismayed by what Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on March 4, which was a refusal by European Union ambassadors to meet him for a conversation ahead of Russia's March 15-17 presidential election.
There was no immediate reaction to Lavrov's statement from the Western ambassadors.
Asked by Russian state television anchor Vladimir Solovyov if the EU ambassadors understood their function, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said their refusal to meet Lavrov raised questions about their role.
"The question indeed arises among everyone: what are they doing, and why, how do they interpret their conduct on the territory of our country if they do not perform their most important function?" Zakharova said.
Solovyov noted that EU ambassadors attended the March 1 funeral of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, whom he cast as their agent.
Navalny, whose death at an Arctic prison colony was announced on February 16, always denied he was a Western agent.
Zakharova said such behavior showed Western ambassadors in Moscow were meddling in Russia's affairs and putting on "performances" rather than doing their diplomatic work.
The banner headline on Solovyov's television show read: "Should the EU ambassadors be sent out?"
The West is grappling with what support it will give to Kyiv after Russian forces regained the initiative on the battlefield after a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive last year.
Russian media last week published an audio recording of a meeting of senior German military officials held by Webex discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea.
Russia summoned Germany's ambassador to the foreign ministry on Monday, demanding clarification of the conversations and the assistance given to Ukraine to strike Russian targets.
The ambassador, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, was also scolded over what Moscow said were attempts by Berlin to restrict the activities of Russian journalists in Germany, according to the Russian foreign ministry.
"If they touch Russian correspondents and bring their plans to conclusion, German journalists will leave Russia," Zakharova said.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Maria Zakahrova
Western
Ambassadors
Affairs
European Union
Alexei Navalny
Moscow
Next
Explosion shakes Taliban military base in northeastern Afghanistan
Germany's Defense Minister addresses security concerns after military call interception
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-17
Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow
World News
2024-02-17
Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow
0
World News
2024-03-03
Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks
World News
2024-03-03
Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks
0
World News
2024-02-26
Russia: Idea of Ukraine peace talks without Moscow is absurd
World News
2024-02-26
Russia: Idea of Ukraine peace talks without Moscow is absurd
0
World News
2024-02-24
Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions
World News
2024-02-24
Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:06
Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel
World News
10:06
Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel
0
World News
08:21
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
World News
08:21
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
0
World News
06:19
Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'
World News
06:19
Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'
0
World News
05:58
Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti
World News
05:58
Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
UNRWA chief seeks support from Gulf States amidst funding shortfall
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
UNRWA chief seeks support from Gulf States amidst funding shortfall
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05
Tehran's influence resurfaces: Navigating the Red Sea amidst Iran's strategic return to Sudan
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05
Tehran's influence resurfaces: Navigating the Red Sea amidst Iran's strategic return to Sudan
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Prime Minister Mikati's Address on Lebanon's Path to Sustainable Development
Lebanon News
07:24
Prime Minister Mikati's Address on Lebanon's Path to Sustainable Development
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Internal strife: Israeli Cabinet discord deepens over Gaza negotiations ahead of Ramadan
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Internal strife: Israeli Cabinet discord deepens over Gaza negotiations ahead of Ramadan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
2
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
3
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
4
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
6
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
8
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More