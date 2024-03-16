Russia's Federal Security Service detains suspected Ukraine agent planning railway attack

World News
2024-03-16 | 04:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s Federal Security Service detains suspected Ukraine agent planning railway attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia's Federal Security Service detains suspected Ukraine agent planning railway attack

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had detained a 61-year-old Russian man for planning what it called a terrorist attack on Ukraine's behalf on a Trans-Siberian railway junction in the Ural mountains' Sverdlovsk region, state news agency TASS reported.

TASS quoted the FSB as saying the man had been recruited by Kyiv's intelligence services in the Ukrainian city of Lviv and sent to Russia. The agency said he had confessed to the charges and was cooperating with the investigation.

In recent months Ukraine has stepped up attacks on economic targets inside Russia, using long-range drones to hit a series of oil refineries in the western part of the country.

Kyiv has previously said it is targeting the Trans-Siberian railway, a key route for Russian freight traversing the country.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Federal Security Service

Ukraine

Agent

Attack

LBCI Next
Pakistan military post-attack kills five security force personnel, military says
Two killed in strikes targeting Russian region of Belgorod near border with Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-13

Ukraine attacks Russia's refineries for second night in a row

LBCI
World News
2024-03-12

Ukraine drone attacks hit Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-01-13

Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:55

Russian emigres in Armenia stand in line to vote against Putin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:15

Netanyahu: Schumer speech calling for Israel election was inappropriate

LBCI
World News
08:43

Ukrainian drones have hit 12 Russian oil refineries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Germany's Scholz: Rafah assault would make regional peace 'very difficult'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Aid reaches northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More