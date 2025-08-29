Japan, India to deepen security, economic ties amid US tariffs

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed on Friday to deepen economic and security ties as New Delhi confronts new U.S. tariffs and Tokyo looks to counter China's growing influence.



"Japan and India should draw on each other's strengths, help solve each other's challenges, and even tackle together the issues that future generations will face," Ishiba said at a joint press announcement with Modi after talks in Tokyo.



The two leaders pledged to boost defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific over the next decade, strengthen supply chains and investment, and expand collaboration in AI, space, high-speed rail and other technologies. They also agreed to widen skilled worker exchanges.



Japan said it was targeting 10 trillion yen ($67.9 billion) of private-sector investment in India.



Japan and India have drawn closer as China's regional influence has grown. Both are members of the Quad grouping along with the United States and Australia.



Reuters