News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan, India to deepen security, economic ties amid US tariffs
World News
29-08-2025 | 10:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Japan, India to deepen security, economic ties amid US tariffs
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed on Friday to deepen economic and security ties as New Delhi confronts new U.S. tariffs and Tokyo looks to counter China's growing influence.
"Japan and India should draw on each other's strengths, help solve each other's challenges, and even tackle together the issues that future generations will face," Ishiba said at a joint press announcement with Modi after talks in Tokyo.
The two leaders pledged to boost defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific over the next decade, strengthen supply chains and investment, and expand collaboration in AI, space, high-speed rail and other technologies. They also agreed to widen skilled worker exchanges.
Japan said it was targeting 10 trillion yen ($67.9 billion) of private-sector investment in India.
Japan and India have drawn closer as China's regional influence has grown. Both are members of the Quad grouping along with the United States and Australia.
Reuters
World News
Japan
India
Ties
US
Tariffs
Next
Migrant boat capsizes off Mauritania, killing at least 49: Officials
White House says Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-16
Bahrain, US firms sign $17 billion in deals to deepen economic ties
World News
2025-07-16
Bahrain, US firms sign $17 billion in deals to deepen economic ties
0
World News
2025-06-11
Treasury chief says 'possible' to rebalance US-China economic ties
World News
2025-06-11
Treasury chief says 'possible' to rebalance US-China economic ties
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-25
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-25
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
0
World News
2025-07-02
Trump says US could reach trade deal with India, casts doubt on deal with Japan
World News
2025-07-02
Trump says US could reach trade deal with India, casts doubt on deal with Japan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:45
US to refuse visas to Palestinian officials at UN summit on state
World News
10:45
US to refuse visas to Palestinian officials at UN summit on state
0
World News
10:20
Turkey bars Israeli ships, flights from its territory
World News
10:20
Turkey bars Israeli ships, flights from its territory
0
World News
09:57
France, Germany to provide more air defense to Ukraine: Statement
World News
09:57
France, Germany to provide more air defense to Ukraine: Statement
0
World News
09:30
Trump moves to block $5 billion in foreign aid: White House
World News
09:30
Trump moves to block $5 billion in foreign aid: White House
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:55
US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
07:55
US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'
0
World News
08:48
Trump withdraws Kamala Harris's Secret Service protection: White House
World News
08:48
Trump withdraws Kamala Harris's Secret Service protection: White House
0
World News
2025-07-14
Starmer to meet Trump on private Scotland trip this month: PM's office
World News
2025-07-14
Starmer to meet Trump on private Scotland trip this month: PM's office
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:45
President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South
Lebanon News
13:45
President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South
2
Lebanon News
15:30
Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate
Lebanon News
15:30
Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate
3
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
4
Lebanon News
13:31
Lebanon’s UN Envoy highlights need for UNIFIL, calls for respect of sovereignty and support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
13:31
Lebanon’s UN Envoy highlights need for UNIFIL, calls for respect of sovereignty and support for Lebanese Army
5
Lebanon News
02:33
Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:33
Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
03:42
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate
Lebanon Economy
03:42
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate
7
Lebanon News
07:55
US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
07:55
US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
8
Lebanon News
13:38
Speaker Berri thanks Security Council for unanimous UNIFIL mandate extension
Lebanon News
13:38
Speaker Berri thanks Security Council for unanimous UNIFIL mandate extension
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More