Turkey bars Israeli ships, flights from its territory

Turkey's top diplomat on Friday said Ankara had closed its ports to Israeli ships and its airspace to Israeli planes, with a diplomatic source telling AFP the ban applied to "official" flights.

"We have closed our ports to Israeli ships. We do not allow Turkish ships to go to Israeli ports.... We do not allow container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel to enter our ports, nor do we allow their aircraft to enter our airspace," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Turkish lawmakers in a televised address.



AFP