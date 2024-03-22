Germany, France reach 'breakthrough' deal on MGCS tank development

World News
2024-03-22 | 06:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany, France reach &#39;breakthrough&#39; deal on MGCS tank development
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Germany, France reach 'breakthrough' deal on MGCS tank development

Berlin and Paris' defense ministers said on Friday that they had reached a "breakthrough" on developing a planned next-generation tank known as the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) and split tasks between the two nations.

"This is more than a milestone; it is a historic moment," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, speaking alongside his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu.

The tank, which is supposed to replace Germany's legacy Leopard and France's Leclerc systems, is the second major arms industry project between the two countries. 

They also aim to build a next-generation fighter jet known as FCAS.

Pistorius said the agreement sealed on Friday includes an understanding of splitting up industrial volumes between the two countries equally. 

He added that a formal document to kick off the first development phase will be signed in Paris on April 26.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, France's Lecornu said the FCAS fighter jet program is also making "good progress" without giving further details on its development.

Lecornu said the ministers and their teams have reached an agreement to allow tank producer KNDS to set up a local branch in Ukraine to produce spare parts in the war-torn country and train local workers.

Reuters

World News

Germany

France

Deal

MGCS

Tank Development

LBCI Next
Kremlin not aware of confirmations from Houthis regarding safety of Russian ships
Kremlin: Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

EU commissioner to Cyprus: EU migrant deal with Lebanon is possible

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17

Macron: France will work on a new resolution to ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-21

France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-20

Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:54

Russia warns Japan of 'serious consequences' if Patriot missiles made there end up in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
09:58

Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:35

Blinken to push for more aid for Gaza in talks with Netanyahu

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-10

US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-19

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:44

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More