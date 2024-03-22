Germany, France reach 'breakthrough' deal on MGCS tank development

Berlin and Paris' defense ministers said on Friday that they had reached a "breakthrough" on developing a planned next-generation tank known as the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) and split tasks between the two nations.



"This is more than a milestone; it is a historic moment," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, speaking alongside his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu.



The tank, which is supposed to replace Germany's legacy Leopard and France's Leclerc systems, is the second major arms industry project between the two countries.



They also aim to build a next-generation fighter jet known as FCAS.



Pistorius said the agreement sealed on Friday includes an understanding of splitting up industrial volumes between the two countries equally.



He added that a formal document to kick off the first development phase will be signed in Paris on April 26.



Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, France's Lecornu said the FCAS fighter jet program is also making "good progress" without giving further details on its development.



Lecornu said the ministers and their teams have reached an agreement to allow tank producer KNDS to set up a local branch in Ukraine to produce spare parts in the war-torn country and train local workers.



Reuters