France condemns Israeli airstrike resulting in the death of relief workers in Gaza

World News
2024-04-02 | 10:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France condemns Israeli airstrike resulting in the death of relief workers in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France condemns Israeli airstrike resulting in the death of relief workers in Gaza

French Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne strongly condemned on Tuesday the Israeli airstrike that resulted in the death of seven people working for the World Central Kitchen organization, founded by the renowned chef Jose Andres, in Gaza.

He said in a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "Protecting humanitarian workers is a moral and legal necessity that everyone must adhere to [...] Nothing can justify such a tragedy."

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Foreign Affairs Minister

Stephane Sejourne

Israel

Airstrike

World Central Kitchen

Gaza

LBCI Next
US tells Iran it 'had no involvement' in Israel strike: Axios
Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:53

White House: We are heartbroken about killing of relief workers in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02

Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:32

Biden stresses the 'necessity of protecting' humanitarian teams in Gaza

LBCI
World News
14:04

The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission

LBCI
World News
13:38

UN urges Israel to let aid workers 'do their job'

LBCI
World News
12:35

Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:51

Washington urges Israel to investigate airstrike that killed NGO workers, Blinken says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns Israeli attack on Iranian consulate: Calls for restraint

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Middle East News
08:43

Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01

Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers

LBCI
Middle East News
03:55

Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More