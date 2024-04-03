Spanish PM states Israel's explanation on aid workers attack is 'insufficient and unacceptable'

World News
2024-04-03 | 12:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spanish PM states Israel&#39;s explanation on aid workers attack is &#39;insufficient and unacceptable&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Spanish PM states Israel's explanation on aid workers attack is 'insufficient and unacceptable'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said explanations provided by Israel about the killing of seven people working for the aid charity World Central Kitchen in a Gaza airstrike were insufficient and unacceptable, demanding further details.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident "a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants", adding that "this happens in war".

"That is unacceptable and insufficient, and we are awaiting a much stronger and more detailed clarification, after which we'll see what action to take," Sanchez told a news briefing on Wednesday while visiting Qatar. World Central Kitchen was founded by Spanish American chef Jose Andres.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Spain

Pedro Sanchez

Israel

World Central Kitchen

Gaza

LBCI Next
Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

Israeli President offers 'apology' after relief workers died in strike in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Canada condemns Israeli strike on Gaza aid workers, demands full probe

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

UK summons Israeli ambassador over death of aid workers in Gaza, says Foreign Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:08

Blinken warns Azerbaijan over tensions with Armenia

LBCI
World News
13:07

Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo

LBCI
Middle East News
10:47

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postpones Saudi trip

LBCI
World News
07:58

Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11

Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More