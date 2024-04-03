News
Spanish PM states Israel's explanation on aid workers attack is 'insufficient and unacceptable'
World News
2024-04-03 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spanish PM states Israel's explanation on aid workers attack is 'insufficient and unacceptable'
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said explanations provided by Israel about the killing of seven people working for the aid charity World Central Kitchen in a Gaza airstrike were insufficient and unacceptable, demanding further details.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident "a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants", adding that "this happens in war".
"That is unacceptable and insufficient, and we are awaiting a much stronger and more detailed clarification, after which we'll see what action to take," Sanchez told a news briefing on Wednesday while visiting Qatar. World Central Kitchen was founded by Spanish American chef Jose Andres.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Spain
Pedro Sanchez
Israel
World Central Kitchen
Gaza
