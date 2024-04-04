Biden urges 'commitment' to NATO on its 75th anniversary

2024-04-04 | 11:21
Biden urges 'commitment' to NATO on its 75th anniversary

President Joe Biden affirmed on Thursday that the United States must maintain its "sacred commitment" to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as it commemorates the alliance's 75th anniversary after his election rival, Donald Trump, undermined the collective defense clause in his treaty.

Biden stated, "We must remember that the sacred commitment we offer to our allies in defending every inch of NATO territory also secures us."

World News

NATO

United States

Alliance

Security

Joe Biden

Commitment

