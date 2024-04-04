News
Biden urges 'commitment' to NATO on its 75th anniversary
World News
2024-04-04 | 11:21
Biden urges 'commitment' to NATO on its 75th anniversary
President Joe Biden affirmed on Thursday that the United States must maintain its "sacred commitment" to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as it commemorates the alliance's 75th anniversary after his election rival, Donald Trump, undermined the collective defense clause in his treaty.
Biden stated, "We must remember that the sacred commitment we offer to our allies in defending every inch of NATO territory also secures us."
AFP
World News
NATO
United States
Alliance
Security
Joe Biden
Commitment
