News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK's FM to meet Blinken, Trump while pressing US Congress on Ukraine aid
World News
2024-04-09 | 01:16
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UK's FM to meet Blinken, Trump while pressing US Congress on Ukraine aid
British Foreign Minister David Cameron will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday during his US trip and press lawmakers in Congress to pass an aid package for Ukraine while also discussing the Israel-Gaza war.
Ahead of his meeting with Blinken, Cameron will meet former President Donald Trump in Florida, a spokesperson for the British government's Foreign Office said, describing it as a "standard practice" engagement with an opposition candidate.
Cameron last week said he would see Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and urge him to pass a $60 billion package of military aid for Ukraine, which he has held up for months.
"Success for Ukraine and failure for Putin are vital for American and European security," Cameron said in a statement, saying it was important to demonstrate to Russian President Vladimir Putin that "aggression doesn't pay."
"The alternative would only encourage Putin in further attempts to re-draw European borders by force and would be heard clearly in Beijing, Tehran, and North Korea."
The foreign ministry said Cameron would meet congressional leaders from both the Republican and Democratic sides.
The Foreign Office spokesperson did not say what Cameron and Trump, the Republican candidate in the November presidential election against incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden, would discuss.
"It is standard practice for ministers to meet with opposition candidates as part of their routine international engagement," the spokesperson said.
Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022, but Cameron will stress it is the United States that is the "key stone in the arch" as its pace and scale of support for Ukraine is unmatched.
During the trip, Cameron will emphasise the importance of increasing economic pressure on Russia and giving Ukraine "the military and humanitarian support it needs to hold the line this year and go on the offensive in 2025," the foreign ministry said.
Cameron would also discuss maritime routes for aid into Gaza during the trip, as well as push for a full and transparent investigation into the "completely unacceptable" deaths there of seven aid workers, including three Britons, it added.
Cameron will reiterate Israel's right to self-defense in accordance with international law after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks but will stress that major changes need to be made to ensure the safety of aid workers on the ground, his office said.
Reuters
World News
Britain
David Cameron
Donald Trump
Antony Blinken
Unied States
Aid
Ukraine
Israel
Gaza
War
Next
Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project
US Republicans urge Ukraine aid vote
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:55
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia
World News
06:55
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia
0
World News
06:38
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
World News
06:38
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:17
Israel vows response to Turkey’s ‘unilateral violations’ of trade deals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:17
Israel vows response to Turkey’s ‘unilateral violations’ of trade deals
0
World News
02:22
Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project
World News
02:22
Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:13
LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case
Lebanon News
06:13
LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case
0
Lebanon News
16:24
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
16:24
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
14:29
Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang
Lebanon News
14:29
Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang
3
Lebanon News
16:24
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
16:24
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
4
Lebanon News
12:07
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
12:07
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
5
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
6
Lebanon News
15:25
Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
15:25
Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death
7
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
8
Lebanon News
15:49
Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'
Lebanon News
15:49
Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More