US journalist missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine

Russell Bentley, a US national, is missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, local police said on Friday, and a search is underway to try to find him.



Bentley, born in 1960, a self-declared supporter of Russian-backed forces in Ukraine whom Russian state media have described as a war correspondent, reportedly went missing on April 8, police in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region said in a statement.



The authorities did not provide details on his last known whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.



Reuters