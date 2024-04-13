News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Police shut down pro-Palestinian gathering in Germany
World News
2024-04-13 | 01:16
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Police shut down pro-Palestinian gathering in Germany
German police cut the power and shut down a conference of pro-Palestinian activists on Friday after a banned speaker appeared by video link, organizers said.
The three-day Palestine Congress, promoted by pro-Palestinian groups including former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis's DIEM25 party, said it aimed to raise awareness of what it called Israel's "genocide" in Gaza.
The police banned the final two days of the event, citing concern about the potential for hate speech.
Among the speakers was activist Salman Abu Sitta, author of a January essay that expressed understanding for the Hamas militants who on Oct. 7 raided Israel.
"A speaker was projected who was subject to a ban on political activity," Berlin police said on social media. "There is a risk of a speaker being put on screen who in the past made antisemitic and violence-glorifying remarks. The gathering was ended and banned on Saturday and Sunday."
Organisers of the conference said police intervened when Salman, who according to Stern magazine was banned from entering Germany, began speaking on video.
"The police violence, like we were some sort of criminals, was unbearable for a democratic country," said Karin de Rigo, a parliamentary candidate for the German offshoot of DIEM25. "They not only stormed the stage, they cut the power like we were transmitting violence."
In Germany as in other Western countries, the war in Gaza has stirred growing popular opposition as the Palestinian death toll has mounted.
Germany's backing for Israel is rooted in a desire to atone for the genocide of Europe's Jews in the Nazi Holocaust. The presence of a large, growing Muslim and Arab population in Germany has made the tension particularly acute.
Many protesters have complained that expressions of solidarity with Palestinians are effectively criminalized by authorities on alert for antisemitism.
"It is right and necessary that the Berlin police intervened firmly at the so-called Palestine Congress," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser posted on social media. She earlier had urged police to be on guard for signs of hate speech at the congress.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Germany
Police
Palestinian
Activists
Gathering
Gaza
War
Israel
Genocide
Next
China willing to enhance North Korean ties
Kremlin says aborted peace deal could be basis for Ukraine talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Palestinian Foreign Minister declares genocide in Gaza and calls for an end to Israeli occupation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Palestinian Foreign Minister declares genocide in Gaza and calls for an end to Israeli occupation
0
World News
2024-01-19
US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state
World News
2024-01-19
US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state
0
World News
2024-04-09
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
World News
2024-04-09
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05
Human Rights Council adopts resolution on Israel's accountability for Gaza war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05
Human Rights Council adopts resolution on Israel's accountability for Gaza war crimes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:49
Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan
World News
03:49
Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan
0
World News
02:42
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang
World News
02:42
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang
0
World News
02:29
US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic in South China Sea
World News
02:29
US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic in South China Sea
0
World News
02:05
Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China
World News
02:05
Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
0
World News
2024-04-09
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
World News
2024-04-09
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
0
Middle East News
04:26
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey
Middle East News
04:26
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey
0
Middle East News
00:24
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Middle East News
00:24
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
2
Lebanon News
07:41
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
Lebanon News
07:41
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
3
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
5
Lebanon News
09:24
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts
Lebanon News
09:24
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts
6
Middle East News
09:36
Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours
Middle East News
09:36
Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
8
Middle East News
06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Middle East News
06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More