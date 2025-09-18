Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership

World News
18-09-2025 | 09:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump, Starmer sign &#39;groundbreaking&#39; tech partnership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer formally signed a tech partnership Thursday to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear energy.

"It is the biggest investment package of its kind in British history," Starmer said at his country residence Chequers during Trump's UK state visit, calling the agreement "groundbreaking."

Trump's visit has delivered pledges from mostly U.S. tech giants and financial groups to invest a combined £150 billion ($205 billion) in Britain over several years.

AFP

World News

US

UK

Partnership

Tech

LBCI Next
Sources to Reuters: US diplomats dismissed amid pro-Damascus political efforts
Trump says UK state visit 'one of highest honors of my life'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-14

Zelensky meets UK's Starmer in London ahead of Trump-Putin talks

LBCI
World News
2025-07-14

Starmer to meet Trump on private Scotland trip this month: PM's office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-11

UK's Starmer 'gravely concerned' about targeting of journalists in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-26

Britain 'taking forward' Gaza food airdrop plan: PM Starmer's office

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:22

Ukraine's Zelensky visits soldiers near front line

LBCI
World News
08:08

Kyiv says Russia returned 1,000 bodies to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:45

Bank of England holds rate as inflation stays high

LBCI
World News
05:59

Trump arrives at UK PM's country residence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-11

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
World News
02:27

US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-07

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-12

Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:46

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More