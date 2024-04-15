Donors hope to raise more than $1 billion for Sudan a year into war

Donors will hopefully pledge "well over a billion euros," ($1.07 billion) for war-torn Sudan at an aid conference in Paris on Monday on the first anniversary of a devastating conflict, a diplomatic source said.



Efforts to help millions of people driven to the verge of famine by the war have been held up by continued fighting, restrictions imposed by the warring sides, and demands on donors from other global disasters.



"It is obvious that the series of crises - I am thinking of Gaza and Ukraine - have pushed the Sudanese crisis into the background", French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said at the Paris conference.



The EU will pledge 350 million euros, while France will add 110 million euros, three sources said. The United States will invest a total of $147 million, they added. Germany pledged 244 million euros earlier on Monday.



"I hope [the funds raised] will be well over a billion euros," the French diplomatic source said, without specifying where the rest of the money will come from.



"We can manage together to avoid a terrible famine catastrophe, but only if we get active together now", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that, in the worst-case scenario, one million people could die of hunger this year.







Reuters