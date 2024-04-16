India prepares for marathon legislative elections, with Modi in the lead

Legislative elections in India begin on Friday and last for six weeks, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the frontrunner to remain in power as the head of the world's most populous democracy.

Modi remains very popular after two terms during which India increased its diplomatic influence and economic weight.

A survey conducted last year by the Pew Research Center found that 80% of Indians have a positive view of Modi after nearly a decade in power.

AFP