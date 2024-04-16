News
India prepares for marathon legislative elections, with Modi in the lead
World News
2024-04-16 | 05:24
India prepares for marathon legislative elections, with Modi in the lead
Legislative elections in India begin on Friday and last for six weeks, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the frontrunner to remain in power as the head of the world's most populous democracy.
Modi remains very popular after two terms during which India increased its diplomatic influence and economic weight.
A survey conducted last year by the Pew Research Center found that 80% of Indians have a positive view of Modi after nearly a decade in power.
AFP
World News
India
Modi
Elections
Next
Armenia asks ICJ to pursue ethnic cleansing case against Azerbaijan
US Ambassador to the United Nations visits the demilitarized zone between the Koreas
Previous
