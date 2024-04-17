News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again
World News
2024-04-17 | 01:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again
The US and its allies planned fresh sanctions against Iran over its unprecedented attack on Israel, seeking to dissuade Israel from a major escalation as its war cabinet was set to meet for a third time on Wednesday to decide a response.
While Saturday night's attack caused no deaths and little damage due to the air defenses and countermeasures of Israel and its allies, it has increased fears that violence rooted in the six-month-old Gaza war is spreading, with the risk of open war between long-time adversaries Iran and Israel.
Israel's military chief of staff Herzi Halevi had promised Iran's launch of more than 300 missiles, cruise missiles, and drones at Israeli territory "will be met with a response", but gave no details.
An Israeli government source said the war cabinet session scheduled for Tuesday had been put off until Wednesday, without elaborating.
Hoping to steer Israel away from massive retaliation, the US and Europe flagged a toughening of economic and political sanctions against Iran.
The US is planning to impose new sanctions targeting Iran's missile and drone program in the coming days and expects its allies will be following suit, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Tuesday.
Earlier, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US would use sanctions, and work with allies, to keep disrupting Iran's "malign and destabilizing activity".
She told a news conference in Washington that all options to disrupt Iran's "terrorist financing" were on the table, and she expected further sanctions against Iran to be announced soon.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, speaking in Brussels after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers, said some member states had asked for sanctions against Iran to be expanded and that the bloc's diplomatic service would begin working on the proposal.
Borrell said the proposal would expand a sanctions regime that seeks to curb the supply of Iranian drones to Russia so that it would also include the provision of missiles and could also cover deliveries to Iranian proxies in the Middle East.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he was "leading a diplomatic attack", writing to 32 countries to ask them to place sanctions on Iran's missile program and follow Washington in proscribing its dominant military force, the Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a terrorist group.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Iran
Europe
Israel
Sanctions
War
Cabinet
Escalation
Herzi Halevi
Joe Biden
Next
Britain condemns killing of Israeli teenager, calls to 'restore calm'
China calls on US counterpart to enhance 'trust' between two countries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:20
Israeli official: War Cabinet intends to hold meeting on Tuesday to discuss response to Iranian attack
Middle East News
07:20
Israeli official: War Cabinet intends to hold meeting on Tuesday to discuss response to Iranian attack
0
World News
2024-04-11
Blinken urges countries, including China, to encourage Iran against escalation towards Israel
World News
2024-04-11
Blinken urges countries, including China, to encourage Iran against escalation towards Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-16
Israel urges more sanctions against Iran
Middle East News
2024-04-16
Israel urges more sanctions against Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15
Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15
Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:54
Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods
World News
02:54
Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods
0
World News
02:38
Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza
World News
02:38
Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza
0
World News
02:17
Britain condemns killing of Israeli teenager, calls to 'restore calm'
World News
02:17
Britain condemns killing of Israeli teenager, calls to 'restore calm'
0
World News
01:05
China calls on US counterpart to enhance 'trust' between two countries
World News
01:05
China calls on US counterpart to enhance 'trust' between two countries
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
0
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:27
Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
3
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system
5
Lebanon News
10:59
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
10:59
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
6
Lebanon News
04:36
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
Lebanon News
04:36
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
7
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
8
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More