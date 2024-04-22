Pakistan PM Sharif praises Iran for 'strong stand' on Gaza

World News
2024-04-22 | 06:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pakistan PM Sharif praises Iran for &#39;strong stand&#39; on Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pakistan PM Sharif praises Iran for 'strong stand' on Gaza

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded Iran on Monday for taking a strong stand on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities there.

Addressing a joint press talk alongside visiting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Islamabad, Sharif called on Muslim countries to unite and raise their voice for an end to the conflict.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif

Iran

Gaza

Israel

Ebrahim Raisi

Islamabad

LBCI Next
Floods swamp China's south, spark extreme weather fears
Kremlin: Russia will ensure its 'security' if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-21

Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues

LBCI
World News
2024-04-20

Pentagon chief discusses Iran, Gaza aid with Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
Middle East News
10:27

Iranian president vows to boost trade with Pakistan to $10 billion a year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
World News
08:34

UN chief welcomes independent review of UNRWA

LBCI
World News
08:18

Police says: Two men accused of spying for China in Britain

LBCI
World News
07:54

'Jihadists' hold over 110 civilians in central Mali for six days

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07

Palestinian labor market at risk: Israel's shift toward foreign workers amidst its struggling economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More