Students block Paris' Sciences Po University over Gaza war

World News
2024-04-26
High views
Students block Paris&#39; Sciences Po University over Gaza war
Students block Paris' Sciences Po University over Gaza war

Students blocked access to Paris' prestigious Sciences Po University over the war in Gaza on Friday, demanding the institution condemn Israel's actions, in a protest that echoed similar demonstrations on US campuses.

Chanting their support for the Palestinians, the students displayed Palestinian flags at windows and over the building's entrance. Several wore the black-and-white keffiyeh head scarf that has become an emblem of solidarity with Gaza.

Science Po's interim director, Jean Basseres, condemned the blockade of the building in a letter to teachers.

He confirmed that on Wednesday night, police removed a first group of students, adding that he was now talking with student representatives to try and find a solution to the new blockade.


Reuters

