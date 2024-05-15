Fox News: Trump says he will accept debate with Biden on June 27

2024-05-15 | 11:21
High views
Fox News: Trump says he will accept debate with Biden on June 27
0min
Fox News: Trump says he will accept debate with Biden on June 27

The Fox News network reported on its website that former US President Donald Trump said he intends to accept an invitation to debate with US President Joe Biden on the American news network CNN on June 27.

Trump told Fox News, "I'll be there."

Reuters
 

World News

US

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

Debate

Elections

US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review
White House's Jake Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel
