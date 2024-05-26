Fire kills six newborns at hospital in New Delhi, India

World News
2024-05-26 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Fire kills six newborns at hospital in New Delhi, India
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Fire kills six newborns at hospital in New Delhi, India

Six newborns have died in a fire at a baby care hospital in India's capital New Delhi, local authorities said on Sunday.

Television footage showed firefighters attempting to douse the fire which broke out late Saturday night and engulfed the hospital in the eastern part of the city.

The fire department told news agency ANI, in which Reuters owns a minority stake, that six more children were rescued and taken to a different hospital, with one on a ventilator. The fire has since been brought under control.

The owner of the baby hospital has fled, Delhi police said.

"The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared," Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on social media platform X.

The fire occurred a day after 27 people were killed in a fire at an entertainment center in the western state of Gujarat. Local media have reported that two people have been detained in connection with that incident.

Reuters

World News

Fire

Newborns

Hospital

New Delhi

India

LBCI Next
Zelenskiy urges Biden, Xi to join peace summit
Three bodies retrieved from Papua New Guinea landslide
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:34

Jewish school in Toronto hit by gunfire, no injuries reported

LBCI
World News
00:45

Firefighter, forest official linked to Chile wildfires that killed 130

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:30

Zelenskiy urges Biden, Xi to join peace summit

LBCI
World News
02:31

Three bodies retrieved from Papua New Guinea landslide

LBCI
World News
01:54

Russia's attacks on Kharkiv kill six, injure dozens

LBCI
World News
01:44

Ukrainian attacks kill four in Belgorod, southern Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-25

Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-29

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation lends Tunisia $1.2 billion over three years

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

PA demands US 'immediate intervention' to halt Israeli invasion of Rafah

LBCI
World News
05:30

Zelenskiy urges Biden, Xi to join peace summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:08

Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

Aid trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Alaa Moussa to LBCI: Quintet Committee seeks full political commitment to advance with guarantees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More