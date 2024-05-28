British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes

British foreign minister David Cameron said on Tuesday, that an investigation by the Israeli military into the Rafah air strikes must be "swift, comprehensive and transparent," again calling for a pause in fighting.



"Deeply distressing scenes following the air strikes in Rafah this weekend. The Israeli army's investigation must be swift, comprehensive, and transparent," Cameron said on X.



"We urgently need a deal to get hostages out and aid in, with a pause in fighting to allow work towards a long-term sustainable ceasefire."



Reuters