Economic agreement between South Korea and UAE strengthens supply chains
World News
2024-05-30 | 00:15
Economic agreement between South Korea and UAE strengthens supply chains
South Korea and the United Arab Emirates said in a joint statement that the trade agreement signed by both sides will strengthen supply chains and facilitate direct investment flows.
South Korea and the UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement at a summit held in Seoul on Wednesday, aiming to significantly reduce import tariffs and enhance trade and investment relations.
Reuters
World News
UAE
South Korea
Agreement
Trade
Supply Chain
Economy
