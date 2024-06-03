Pro-Palestinian protest interrupts UN Bonn climate conference

2024-06-03 | 09:28
Pro-Palestinian protest interrupts UN Bonn climate conference
2min
Pro-Palestinian protest interrupts UN Bonn climate conference

A session of UN climate negotiations in the German city of Bonn was suspended on Monday after climate activists took to the conference stage and demonstrated against Israel's war in Gaza, police said.

The Bonn Climate Change Conference, which kicked off on Monday, is designed to prepare decisions for adoption at the COP29 gathering in Azerbaijan in November.

Climate Action Network activists raised a Palestinian flag on the conference stage and a banner reading: "No business as usual during a genocide," before they were escorted out by the UN security service, a video of the protest showed.

Bonn police said they planned no further investigations or measures following the incident.

Climate Action Network said activists Tasneem Essop and Anabella Rosemberg had demonstrated peacefully in a personal capacity.

The office of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change declined to comment.

The November meeting in Baku will test governments' appetite to fight climate change after a bumper year of elections from the European Union, the US, and Britain to India and South Africa.

Reuters
 

