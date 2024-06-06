Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following Ukrainian drone attack

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil refinery in southern Russia, forcing it to halt operations, according to a regional governor on Thursday, adding that there were no casualties.



Dozens of emergency responders rushed to extinguish the blaze at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in Rostov-on-Don, according to Governor Vasily Golubev.



Golubev wrote on Telegram, "After the drone strike, a fire broke out at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery."



He added, "Work has been suspended due to the repeated attacks, with workers being withdrawn to a safe distance."



AFP