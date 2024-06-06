Polling stations open in Netherlands for European Parliament elections

2024-06-06 | 02:00
Polling stations open in Netherlands for European Parliament elections
Polling stations open in Netherlands for European Parliament elections

Polling stations opened in the Netherlands on Thursday, marking the start of elections that will last four days across the European Union to select 720 members of the European Parliament.

Europeans, totaling 370 million, were invited to cast their votes at a time characterized by political uncertainty for the bloc, following two and a half years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Most other countries in the European Union will vote on Sunday.

AFP

