Macron: France to transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine

World News
2024-06-07 | 01:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron: France to transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Macron: France to transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots on them as part of a new military cooperation with Kyiv, which is fighting the Russian invasion.

Macron told French television, "Tomorrow we will launch a new cooperation and announce the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine, made by the French company Dassault."

He added that he would offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when they meet for talks at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Friday, to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer.

He continued, "It usually takes between five and six months. So, by the end of the year, there will be pilots. The pilots will be trained in France."

He did not specify the number of fighter jets to be delivered. The French Ministry of Defense also did not provide any details when contacted by Agence France-Presse.

Macron said that Ukraine faces a "great challenge" in training soldiers while seeking to mobilize tens of thousands of additional troops on the front, indicating that France will equip and train an entire brigade of 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers.

AFP

World News

Emmanuel Macron

France

Ukraine

Fighter Jets

Military

LBCI Next
Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France with $225 million in military aid
US judge recuses himself from Gaza case after visiting Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:41

Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France with $225 million in military aid

LBCI
World News
06:04

NATO: Allies must ensure continuity of military support for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire

LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:10

Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia

LBCI
World News
03:59

Sudanese activists: Around 40 killed in artillery shelling near Khartoum

LBCI
World News
02:41

Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France with $225 million in military aid

LBCI
World News
00:35

US judge recuses himself from Gaza case after visiting Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02

Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone

LBCI
Sports News
14:06

The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident

LBCI
Sports News
11:56

Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42

Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:16

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55

Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More